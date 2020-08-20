Metrics Champion Consortium Announces -- The 2020 Clinical Trial Risk and Performance Management vSummit, Sept. 8-10, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2020 Clinical Trial Risk and Performance Management vSummit

A Metrics Champion Consortium Digital Conference

Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 8-10, 2020

https://www.centerwatch.com/mcc-summit-2020

We've gone digital for next month's MCC's vSummit on Clinical Trial Risk and Performance Management — but not being in the same room won't keep us from having deep, important conversations together on risk management and metrics.

We'll be featuring sessions on topics like remote monitoring, vendor relationships, and survey creation. With these exclusive sessions, once can begin to develop new clinical trial skills and tools.

Here are some of the subjects one can get well on the way to mastering, all while enjoying one's favorite evening drink in the living room:



Identifying root issues is key in determining appropriate corrective actions. This WCG MCC session will tackle the best ways to connect issue and risk management concepts to develop broad, effective solutions.

Bristol- Myers Squibb knows that the industry's adjustment to risk-based monitoring also means the way we measure data needs to change. Discover what they're doing to ensure their metrics monitoring system is effective and efficient.

knows that the industry's adjustment to risk-based monitoring also means the way we measure data needs to change. Discover what they're doing to ensure their metrics monitoring system is effective and efficient. To respond to the needs of COVID-19, Medtronic has developed and implemented a remote monitoring quality assessment tool. Learn about how it works and whether one's team could benefit from some monitoring adjustments.

Clinical Pathways is sharing how risk-based monitoring should impact all clinical trial activities and the ways staff training can help sites move in this direction. Discover how risk-based monitoring coaching can shift a team toward success.

Selecting the right IT vendors requires a strong foundation in contract selection, best practices and benefit evaluation. Pharma Initiatives is sharing how to make these evaluations and set a team up for an effective system.

While ICH doesn't define reliability, WCG Analgesic Solutions has worked on ways sponsors can define accuracy and reliability in their own risk-based monitoring procedures. Dig into these guidelines and find ways to meet regulatory requirements while improving a study's success.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals is looking at examples of strong and weak vender relationships, sharing how teams can measure the productivity of these partnerships and what tools exist to support them.

Surveys are easy to send out but difficult to do well. MCC Ambassador Keith Dorricott knows how to solicit the most needed information and analyze the data in a way that helps improve vender and sponsor relationships. During these sessions and throughout the summit, one can learn from and interact with a great panel of industry experts from both large and small organization as well as attend the keynote from the FDA.

Sign up for the virtual summit now.

Conference Details

The 2020 Clinical Trial Risk and Performance Management vSummit

A Metrics Champion Consortium Digital Conference

Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 8-10, 2020

https://www.centerwatch.com/mcc-summit-2020

Tuition:

MCC Member Pricing: $695

MCC Non-Member Pricing: $895

Significant team and MCC membership discounts are available.

Easy Ways to Register

Online: https://www.centerwatch.com/mcc-summit-2020

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About MCC

Leading the drug-development enterprise in the adoption and utilization of standardized metrics and benchmarks to drive performance improvement. Founded in 2006, MCC is the leading industry association dedicated to the development of standardized performance metrics to improve clinical trials. MCC provides the collaborative environment for biopharmaceutical and device sponsors, service providers and sites to improve clinical-trial development through use of MCC standardized performance metrics.

SOURCE Metrics Champion Consortium