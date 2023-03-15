15.03.2023 08:21:22

Metro Bank plc: Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Metro Bank plc: Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

15-March-2023 / 07:21 GMT/BST

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

Metro Bank plc (the "Company")

 

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

 AND NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

 

Following the release on 2 March 2023 of the Company's preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Preliminary Announcement"), the Company is pleased to announce that it has today published its Annual Report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report and Accounts") and 2023 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The AGM will be held at First Floor, One Southampton Row, London WC1B 5HA on Wednesday, 26 April 2023 at 10:00am.

The following documents are available to view in the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at www.metrobankonline.co.uk:

  • 2022 Annual Report and Accounts; and
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 April 2023.

 

Hard copies will be mailed in due course to those shareholders who have elected to receive them. In compliance with 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, the above documents are also being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

Attendance and Voting at the AGM

If you cannot attend the AGM in person, you may appoint a proxy by completing the Form of Proxy and returning it to the Companys registrars: Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA, United Kingdom, or by voting online at www.sharevote.co.uk, so as to arrive no later than 10:00am on 24 April 2023.  The return of a Form of Proxy will not prevent you from attending the AGM and voting in person should you wish.

Shareholder Questions at the AGM

We value the opportunity to engage with our shareholders. To encourage engagement, shareholders can submit questions to the Company in advance, and by no later than 10:00am on 24 April 2023, by emailing companysecretary@metrobank.plc.uk. Where possible, questions received by verified shareholders within the time prescribed will be addressed by the Chair of the meeting after the formal AGM business has ended.

Additional information

For the purposes of complying with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTRs) and the requirements imposed on issuers though the DTRs, information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. This was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text and will shortly be available for inspection. Furthermore, the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts are available at www.metrobankonline.co.uk.

Enquiries

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

 

Metro Bank PLC

Investor Relations

Jo Roberts

+44 (0)20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk 

 

Media Relations

Tina Coates / Mona Patel

+44 (0)7811 246016 / +44 (0) 7815 506845

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

 

Teneo

Charles Armitstead / Haya HerbertBurns

+44 (0) 7703 330269 / +44 (0) 7342 031051

Metrobank@teneo.com

 


