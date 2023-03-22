Metro Bank plc: Publication of Prospectus and Scheme Document

Metro Bank PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

22 March 2023

Metro Bank PLC (Metro Bank)

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

Proposed introduction of Metro Bank Holdings PLC as a new holding company of the Metro Bank Group by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 and admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Publication of Prospectus and Scheme Document

Today, Metro Bank published a Scheme Document relating to Metro Banks proposed introduction of Metro Bank Holdings PLC as a new non-operating holding company above the Metro Bank Group by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006.

The Scheme is being undertaken as a reorganisation to comply with the Bank of Englands requirements for a clean holding company in order to facilitate the Metro Bank Groups single point of entry resolution strategy and to ensure structural subordination of MREL.

The Scheme is between Metro Bank and the Metro Bank Shareholders and involves the cancellation of shares in Metro Bank currently held by Metro Bank Shareholders ( the Old MB Shares) in exchange for the same number of shares in Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the New MB Shares). The rights attaching to the Old MB Shares will be substantively the same as those attaching to the New MB Shares at the Scheme Effective Date.

The Scheme Document is now available at www.metrobankonline.co.uk/investor-relations/ and includes full details of the Scheme, together with an explanatory statement and the notices convening the Metro Bank Court Meeting and the Metro Bank General Meeting. The Scheme Document also contains the expected timetable for the Scheme and specifies the necessary actions to be taken by Metro Bank Shareholders.

Metro Bank has also today published a Prospectus relating to the admission of the Metro Bank Holdings PLC shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (Admission).

The Prospectus has been approved by the FCA and is available at www.metrobankonline.co.uk/investor-relations/.

A copy of the Prospectus and the Scheme Document will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Action to be taken by Metro Bank Shareholders

Metro Bank urges Metro Bank Shareholders to read the Scheme Document and the Prospectus carefully because they contain important information in relation to the Scheme, Admission and the New MB Shares.

The Scheme is conditional upon a number of matters which are set out in full in the explanatory statement contained in the Scheme Document, including approval by Metro Bank Shareholders of the Metro Bank Resolutions at the Metro Bank General Meeting and of the Scheme at the Metro Bank Court Meeting as well as the necessary regulatory approvals from the PRA and FCA being sanctioned by the Court.

Expected timetable

The expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme and Admission is set out below. All references to time in this Announcement are to London time.

Principal events Time and/or date Publication of this Announcement, the Scheme 22 March 2023 Document and the Prospectus Metro Bank Court Meeting 10.30 a.m. on 26 April 2023(1) Metro Bank General Meeting 10.45 a.m. on 26 April 2023(2) Court Hearing to sanction the Scheme 17 May 2023 Last day of dealings in Old MB Shares 19 May 2023 Scheme Effective Date After 6.30 p.m. on 19 May 2023 Delisting of Old MB Shares, Admission and commencement of dealings in New MB Shares on the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. on 22 May 2023

To commence at the time fixed or as soon thereafter as the annual general meeting of the Company has concluded or been adjourned. To commence at the time fixed or as soon thereafter as the Metro Bank Court Meeting has been concluded or been adjourned.

