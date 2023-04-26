|
26.04.2023 16:33:49
Metro Bank plc: Result of AGM
|
Metro Bank plc (MTRO)
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89
METRO BANK PLC
26 April 2023: Metro Bank PLC (the Company) announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all resolutions were passed as follows.
* Passed as a special resolution.
** Issued Share Capital
*** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried. Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.
A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank PLC's website.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3R, a copy of the resolutions passed as Special Business at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries
Metro Bank PLC
Stephanie Wallace
General Counsel and Company Secretary 020 3402 8385
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BZ6STL67
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|213800X5WU57YL9GPK89
|Sequence No.:
|239826
|EQS News ID:
|1618093
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
