Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

METRO BANK PLC

Result of AGM

26 April 2023: Metro Bank PLC (the Company) announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all resolutions were passed as follows.

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC** VOTED VOTES WITHHELD*** 1 To receive the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts 92,132,070 99.99 9,911 0.01 92,141,981 53.38% 704,634 2 To approve the Directors Remuneration Report 84,129,882 91.35 7,965,230 8.65 92,095,112 53.35% 751,503 3 Re-election of Robert Sharpe 91,285,646 99.07 853,355 0.93 92,139,001 53.38% 707,614 4 Re-election of Anna (Monique) Melis 91,344,912 99.14 794,089 0.86 92,139,001 53.38% 707,614 5 Re-election of Daniel Frumkin 92,100,633 99.96 37,338 0.04 92,137,971 53.38% 708,644 6 Re-election of Catherine Brown 85,363,379 92.65 6,774,061 7.35 92,137,440 53.38% 709,175 7 Re-election of Anne Grim 90,545,536 98.27 1,591,904 1.73 92,137,440 53.38% 709,175 8 Re-election of Ian Henderson 92,088,372 99.95 49,123 0.05 92,137,495 53.38% 709,120 9 Re-election of Paul Thandi 89,765,668 97.42 2,372,747 2.58 92,138,415 53.38% 708,200 10 Re-election of Michael Torpey 92,079,592 99.94 58,823 0.06 92,138,415 53.38% 708,200 11 Re-election of Nicholas Winsor 92,078,810 99.94 58,930 0.06 92,137,740 53.38% 708,875 12 Election of Dorita Gilinski 92,075,297 99.93 60,493 0.07 92,135,790 53.38% 710,825 13 Election of James Hopkinson 92,045,925 99.90 89,815 0.10 92,135,740 53.38% 710,875 14 Re-Appoint Auditor 92,079,384 99.94 56,961 0.06 92,136,345 53.38% 710,270 15 Authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditors remuneration 92,098,684 99.96 39,313 0.04 92,137,997 53.38% 708,618 16 Authorise the political donations and expenditure 90,638,870 98.37 1,504,089 1.63 92,142,959 53.38% 703,656 17* Authority to allot shares 91,229,660 99.02 904,274 0.98 92,133,934 53.38% 712,681 18* Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 91,206,199 99.00 925,064 1.00 92,131,263 53.37% 715,352 19* Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights 91,201,564 98.99 929,699 1.01 92,131,263 53.37% 715,352 20* Authorise reduced notice of general meeting other than an AGM 91,914,339 99.76 223,171 0.24 92,137,510 53.38% 709,105

* Passed as a special resolution.

** Issued Share Capital

*** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried. Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.

A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank PLC's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3R, a copy of the resolutions passed as Special Business at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries

Metro Bank PLC

Stephanie Wallace

General Counsel and Company Secretary 020 3402 8385