26.04.2023 16:33:49

Metro Bank plc: Result of AGM

Metro Bank plc (MTRO)
Metro Bank plc: Result of AGM

26-Apr-2023 / 15:33 GMT/BST

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

 

METRO BANK PLC
Result of AGM

26 April 2023: Metro Bank PLC (the Company) announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all resolutions were passed as follows.

 

RESOLUTION

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of ISC** VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD***

1

To receive the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts

92,132,070

99.99

9,911

0.01

92,141,981

53.38%

704,634

2

To approve the Directors Remuneration Report

84,129,882

91.35

7,965,230

8.65

92,095,112

53.35%

751,503

3

Re-election of Robert Sharpe

91,285,646

99.07

853,355

0.93

92,139,001

53.38%

707,614

4

Re-election of Anna (Monique) Melis

91,344,912

99.14

794,089

0.86

92,139,001

53.38%

707,614

5

Re-election of Daniel Frumkin

92,100,633

99.96

37,338

0.04

92,137,971

53.38%

708,644

6

Re-election of Catherine Brown

85,363,379

92.65

6,774,061

7.35

92,137,440

53.38%

709,175

7

Re-election of Anne Grim

90,545,536

98.27

1,591,904

1.73

92,137,440

53.38%

709,175

8

Re-election of Ian Henderson

92,088,372

99.95

49,123

0.05

92,137,495

53.38%

709,120

9

Re-election of Paul Thandi

89,765,668

97.42

2,372,747

2.58

92,138,415

53.38%

708,200

10

Re-election of Michael Torpey

92,079,592

99.94

58,823

0.06

92,138,415

53.38%

708,200

11

Re-election of Nicholas Winsor

92,078,810

99.94

58,930

0.06

92,137,740

53.38%

708,875

12

Election of Dorita Gilinski

92,075,297

99.93

60,493

0.07

92,135,790

53.38%

710,825

13

Election of James Hopkinson

92,045,925

99.90

89,815

0.10

92,135,740

53.38%

710,875

14

Re-Appoint Auditor

92,079,384

99.94

56,961

0.06

92,136,345

53.38%

710,270

15

Authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditors remuneration

92,098,684

99.96

39,313

0.04

92,137,997

53.38%

708,618

16

Authorise the political donations and expenditure

90,638,870

98.37

1,504,089

1.63

92,142,959

53.38%

703,656

17*

Authority to allot shares

91,229,660

99.02

904,274

0.98

92,133,934

53.38%

712,681

18*

Authority to disapply pre-emption rights

91,206,199

99.00

925,064

1.00

92,131,263

53.37%

715,352

19*

Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights

91,201,564

98.99

929,699

1.01

92,131,263

53.37%

715,352

20*

Authorise reduced notice of general meeting other than an AGM

91,914,339

99.76

223,171

0.24

92,137,510

53.38%

709,105

 

* Passed as a special resolution.

 

** Issued Share Capital

 

*** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried. Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.

 

A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank PLC's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3R, a copy of the resolutions passed as Special Business at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

Enquiries

 

Metro Bank PLC      

 

Stephanie Wallace

General Counsel and Company Secretary    020 3402 8385

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89
Sequence No.: 239826
EQS News ID: 1618093

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

