30.10.2019 14:28:00

Metro Phoenix Bank Reports Earnings of $1,009,000, or $0.27 per Diluted Share in 3Q 2019 and Efficiency Ratio of 56.90%

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Phoenix Bank (OTCPink:MPHX)("Bank") announced net income for quarter ending September 30, 2019 increased 15.05% to $1,009,000, or $0.27 per diluted share, from $877,000, or $0.23 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.  Net income increased 23.35% from $818,000 in the third quarter of 2018.  On a per share basis, net income increased 22.73% to $0.27 per diluted share from $0.22 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.

Stephen P. Haggard, Bank President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Third quarter 2019 generated results that are a continuation of the positive financial trends that Metro Phoenix Bank has experienced over the past several years.  The Bank continues to see strong loan demand as supported by the record number of loan closings for the Bank in the third quarter of 2019.  As one of the most tenured community banks in Phoenix, we are very fortunate to pair the MPB brand with one of the top performing metropolitan markets in the nation.  And, we remain optimistic that ample runway exists before Phoenix becomes a market that sees recurring speedbumps of an overheated market.  In an ironic twist, the slow and painful recovery after the 2007 recession has forced Phoenix to better diversify its commerce, or it would have continued to be exposed to the pro-cyclical nature of real estate booms and busts.  Population growth, job growth, wage growth, economic diversity and affordability are all attributes that remain on the plus side of our overall economic health.  We acknowledge that the market is very strong; however, the Bank's success is also due in part to its ability to execute its strategic plan which focuses on traditional commercial bank lines and scalable specialty programs."

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Net Income for the quarter was $1,009,000, or $0.27 per diluted share.
    • ROA of 1.80% for the quarter;
    • ROE of 11.99% for the quarter;
  • NIM of 5.02% for the quarter, with the cost of funds increasing slightly to 0.81% when compared to the cumulative 2019 cost of funds of 0.79%.
  • SBA Gains on Sale of $92,000 for the quarter.
  • Provision Expense of $50,000 for the quarter.
  • Efficiency Ratio of 56.90% for the quarter.
  • Loan growth of 2.67% for the quarter.
  • Deposit growth of 2.84% for the quarter.
  • Non-Performing Asset Ratio is stable at 0.03%, compared to the linked quarter of 0.05%.

Balance Sheet
Total assets grew by 2.83% to $223.8 million at September 30, 2019 and increased 19.23% compared to $187.7 million a year ago.  Total loans grew by 2.67% to $179.1 million at September 30, 2019 and increased 16.45% compared to $153.8 million a year ago.  Total deposits grew by 2.84% to $186.4 million at September 30, 2019 and increased 21.20% compared to $153.8 million a year ago. 

The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.88 million at September 30, 2019, or 1.05% of total loans.  No material changes have occurred in the credit quality of the loan portfolio since the preceding quarter. Shareholders' equity increased to $33.9 million at September 30, 2019, from $32.9 million the preceding quarter.  At September 30, 2019, book value and tangible book value were $9.87 per share compared to $9.57 per share at June 30, 2019 and $8.84 per share a year ago.

Capital Management
The Bank's capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at September 30, 2019.  The Bank reported the following capital ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios

Bank
09/30/19

Regulatory
Well Capitalized

Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio

15.26%

5.00%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

19.79%

6.50%

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio

19.79%

8.00%

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio

20.92%

10.00%

About the Company
Metro Phoenix Bank, Inc., established in 2007 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals.  MPB offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, commercial real estate construction loans, to a robust treasury management platform that includes a specialty Homeowners Association (HOA)/Property Management program.  The company is traded over-the-counter as MPHX.  For additional information, visit: www.metrophoenixbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements about Metro Phoenix Bank.  These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof.  All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and Metro Phoenix Bank assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. 

Unaudited Summary Financial Information

(dollars in thousands, except per share data or noted otherwise)














For the Three months


For the Nine months





ended September 30,


ended September 30,


Year-End



2019


2018


2019


2018


2018

Summary Income Data

Interest Income


3,287


2,650


9,250


7,844


10,762

Interest expense


454


316


1,257


771


1,130

Net Interest Income


2,833


2,334


7,993


7,073


9,632

Provision for (reduction in) loan losses 


50


-


125


100


135

Non-interest income 


158


139


626


584


674

Non-interest expense 


1,702


1,368


4,923


4,352


5,794

Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities


-


-


-


-


-

Income (loss) before income taxes 


1,239


1,105


3,571


3,205


4,340

Provision for income tax 


230


287


836


831


1,126

Net Income 


1,009


818


2,735


2,374


3,214












Per Share Data

Shares outstanding end-of-period 


3,432


3,394


3,432


3,394


3,408

Earnings per common share 


0.29


0.24


0.80


0.70


0.94

Earnings per common share (Diluted) 


0.27


0.22


0.73


0.63


0.85

Cash dividend declared 


-


-


-


-


-

Total shareholders' equity 


33,869


30,017


33,869


30,017


30,947

Book value per share 


9.87


8.84


9.87


8.84


9.08












Selected Balance Sheet Data

Total assets 


223,764


187,677


223,764


187,677


199,245

Securities available-for-sale 


760


979


760


979


974

Loans


179,149


153,831


179,149


153,831


152,099

Allowance for loan losses 


1,875


1,603


1,875


1,603


1,676

Deposits 


186,409


153,843


186,409


153,843


164,303

Other borrowings 


3,100


3,100


3,100


3,100


3,100

Shareholders' equity 


33,869


30,017


33,869


30,017


30,947












Performance Ratios

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) (%) 


11.99%


10.97%


11.27%


11.01%


11.00%

Net interest margin (%)


5.02%


4.84%


5.11%


5.27%


5.28%

Cost of Funds


0.81%


0.66%


0.79%


0.56%


0.73%

Average assets 


221,866


190,701


213,800


184,000


187,346

Return on average assets (annualized) (%) 


1.80%


1.72%


1.71%


1.73%


1.72%

Shareholders' equity to assets (%)


15.14%


15.99%


15.14%


15.99%


15.53%

Efficiency ratio (%) 


56.90%


55.32%


57.12%


56.84%


56.22%












Asset Quality Data

Nonaccrual loans 


68


-


68


-


105

Troubled debt restructurings 


11


394


11


394


380

Other real estate 


-


-


-


-


-

Nonperforming assets


68


-


68


-


105

Nonperforming assets to total assets (%)


0.03%


0.00%


0.03%


0.00%


0.05%

Nonperforming loans to total loans (%)


0.04%


0.00%


0.04%


0.00%


0.07%

Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%) 


1.05%


1.04%


1.05%


1.04%


1.10%

Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%)


2757.35%


0.00%


2757.35%


0.00%


1596.19%

Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming assets (%) 


2757.35%


0.00%


2757.35%


0.00%


1596.19%

Net charge-offs for period


-


80



(74)


79


41

Average loans 


173,459


146,635


165,022


143,125


145,525

Ratio of charge-offs to average loans (%)


0.00%


0.05%


-0.04%


0.06%


0.03%












Regulatory Capital Ratios

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (%) 


15.26%


15.74%


15.26%


15.74%


15.60%

Common Equity Tier 1 (%)


19.79%


20.24%


19.79%


20.24%


20.94%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (%)


19.79%


20.24%


19.79%


20.24%


20.94%

Total risk-based capital ratio (%)


20.92%


21.33%


20.92%


21.33%


22.12%












 

Contact:

Stephen P. Haggard


President & CEO


602-346-1800


shaggard@metrophoenixbank.com

 

