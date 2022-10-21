|
21.10.2022 08:19:15
METRO Q4 Sales Rise; Sees FY22 Adj. EBITDA At Midpoint Of Guidance Range; Backs Mid-term View
(RTTNews) - Metro AG (MTTWF.PK), a German wholesaler, on Friday reported that its fourth-quarter sales grew 12.1 percent to 8 billion euros from last year's 7.1 billion euros.
Sales grew 11.8 percent in local currency supported by inflation against a very strong comparison base and despite a weakening trend in Russia.
The strong double-digit sales growth was in line with expectations. The growth was driven by all segments with East and West being the main contributors. Also, all channels, i.e., store-based business, delivery and METRO Markets, recorded higher sales.
The company said segment East recorded 20.3 percent increase, followed by the segment West with 8.2 percent growth. Germany and Russia grew at 5.0 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.
For fiscal 2022, sales were 29.8 billion euros, a growth of 20.1 percent on a reported basis, and 20.4 percent in local currency. A high single digit volume growth has been achieved.
For the year, adjusted EBITDA is expected at the midpoint of the guidance range.
Steffen Greubel, CEO of METRO AG, said, "....we end the business year with high single digit volume growth and at the upper end of our twice-raised FY 2021/22 sales guidance. ... We are in an excellent position for our mid-term sCore ambition of 3-5 percent sales and EBITDA CAGR until 2024/25. The next year continues to be challenging with high inflation and growing cost pressure."
