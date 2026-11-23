(RTTNews) - Metro Inc. (MRU.TO), a Canada-based food retailer and distributor, on Monday announced the renewal of its normal course issuer bid program, allowing it to repurchase up to 10 million common shares, representing approximately 4.8% of its outstanding shares.

The share buyback program will run from November 27 to November 26, 2027, following approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company said that repurchases will be made at market prices through the Toronto Stock Exchange, alternative Canadian trading systems or private agreements.

Under its existing program, the company repurchased 6.85 million shares at a weighted average price of $93.57 per share, for a total of approximately $640.94 million, as of November 13.

The company can purchase up to 142,628 common shares on any trading day, subject to TSX requirements regarding block purchases.

The company also plans to enter into an Automatic Share Purchase Plan with National Bank Financial Inc. to facilitate share repurchases during periods when it cannot actively trade due to insider trading rules or internal blackout periods.

METRO is currently trading 1.82% higher at CAD 98.48 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.