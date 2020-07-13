Metro Supply Chain Group CEO, Chiko Nanji, to present the Vimy Award for distinguished contribution to Canadian defence and security at the 30th annual Vimy Gala in November, 2020

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Metro Supply Chain Group ("Metro") announced today that CEO and founder, Chiko Nanji, will once again present this year's Vimy Award at the 30th annual Vimy Gala to be held November 10, 2020

Established in 1991 by the Conference of Defence Associations Institute ("CDA Institute"), the annual Vimy Award recognizes a Canadian for remarkable and/or enduring contribution to the defence and security of the nation and the preservation of its democratic values. Previous laureates include former National Security Advisor and CSIS director, Mr. Richard B. Fadden, O.C., Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire (ret'd), Her Excellency Adrienne Clarkson, and Rt. Hon. Joe Clark. The deadline to submit a nominee for this year's award is July 31, 2020; information and nomination forms can be found on the CDA Institute's website.

Mr. Nanji, a lifetime patron of and participant in Canadian defence R&D initiatives, received an appointment to Honorary Colonel of the Canadian Army's Intelligence Regiment in 2019. His support of the CDA institute has been expanded this year to include Metro's sponsorship of a landmark series of defence-related conferences. The first in this Expert Series, "All Five Eyes on 5G", presented via webinar in June, was attended by over 1100 people, representing the top echelon of military, public service, and defence and security think tanks from over 27 nations, including Canada. The livecast symposium became the most attended event in the Conference of Defence Associations' 89-year history; it was followed on July 10th by the second webinar in this series: "Quantum Supremacy".

"We are very fortunate to have this relationship with the Nanji family," said CDA Institute executive director, Dr Youri Cormier. Chiko's interest in and passion for defence intelligence is unparalleled. He has been a valuable member of our board for several years."

Chiko Nanji indicated that think tanks like the CDA Institute are essential to our country's future. "They create a much-needed bridge between the public, academic and private sectors," he explained, "which can only result in stronger intelligence and better solutions for the defence of this country and its allies."

About Metro Supply Chain Group

The Metro Supply Chain Group of Companies is a Canadian-owned leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services across North America and Europe with more than 6,000 associates in the team. It supplies customized services to all industries with a significant presence in the consumer-packaged goods, retail, automotive, fashion and e-commerce sectors. The Group manages over 12 million sq. ft. of strategically located warehousing and co-pack centers and has transportation solutions that include managed transport services, dedicated fleet management and global time critical logistics response. For more information, visit metroscg.com.

About the Conference of Defence Associations Institute

The Conference of Defence Associations Institute is a national charitable organization which conducts education, research & analysis, and recognition programmes in security and defence. Its flagship events are the Ottawa Conference on Security & Defence (est. 1932), the Vimy Gala, and now, the Metro Expert Series Webinars. For more information on the institute's research and programmes, please visit cdainstitute.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metro-supply-chain-group-ceo-chiko-nanji-to-present-the-vimy-award-for-distinguished-contribution-to-canadian-defence-and-security-at-the-30th-annual-vimy-gala-in-november-2020-301092209.html

SOURCE Metro Supply Chain Group