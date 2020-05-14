MetroResidences Unveils Safe Home Programme to Facilitate Alternative Accommodations for Frontline Workers

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroResidences, a leading Tech-driven hospitality company has announced the launch of Safe Home Programme in Singapore and Japan. The initiative aims to support not only healthcare workers but also other frontline workers from essential sectors who are currently serving operational duties to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

James Chua, MetroResidences CEO says, "In the fight against coronavirus, MetroResidences is committed to protecting the people who are bravely leading the frontlines. Coming home every day after a hard day's work and wondering if one is a carrier of the coronavirus is not something the workers should have to worry about. Ultimately, we want to provide a safe and secure space where frontline workers can rest well without the concern of potentially infecting their loved ones."

Properties offered by Safe Home Programme will be heavily discounted and includes essential facilities, like laundry and kitchen facilities, to ensure these workers have a sense of home during these troubled times. Under this initiative, frontline workers will be able to book selected apartments at special rates.

Singapore Japan - Free accommodation for maximum 14 days-stay

- 50% off standard rates for monthly rental - 20% discount from selected apartment rates



Addressing the increased concerns on hygiene and cleanliness, MetroResidences housekeeping teams have also implemented extensive cleaning and disinfecting procedures across all apartments' teams. This elevated standard will help to ensure the safety of all existing and new tenants.

Applicants are required to provide a proof of employment with photo ID or corporate endorsement letter indicating job scope prior to the completion of booking. The Safe Home Programme is applicable for all check-ins before 1 June 2020.

