Metsera Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZST / ISIN: US59267L1070
|
30.10.2025 18:39:58
Metsera Shares Jump 24.98% As Novo Nordisk Launches $9 Bln Unsolicited Bid
(RTTNews) - Metsera, Inc. (MTSR) surged 24.98% to $65.25, gaining $13.04, after receiving an unsolicited proposal from Novo Nordisk valuing the company at up to $77.75 per share, approximately $9 billion in total.
The Danish pharma giant's bid includes an initial cash payment of $56.50 per share, followed by up to $21.25 per share in milestones, prompting Metsera to declare the offer a "Superior Company Proposal" under its existing merger agreement with Pfizer.
The move signals escalating competition in the obesity treatment market and puts Pfizer, which had previously reached a deal with Metsera, on notice. The bidding war has heightened industry focus on Metsera's pipeline of weight-management therapies.
MTSR opened at $55.50, reached a high of $67.10, and a low of $54.80, compared to the previous close of $52.21. Trading volume soared well above average. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $22.40 - $70.85.
