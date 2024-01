Metso expands flotation portfolio with launch of Spider crowder upgrade

Metso’s new Spider crowder optimizes air flow rates in large flotation cells when used with a centre launder. Credit: MetsoMetso now offers the innovative Spider crowder upgrade, designed to address the challenges posed by large flotation cells. Given that flotation operates as a continuous process, ensuring the highest level of equipment availability and efficiency is paramount.The new technology promises superior froth management, safeguarding enhanced metallurgical performance, energy efficiency, and improved process control when installed with a Metso center launder.“The Spider crowder upgrade represents Metso’s innovative design with several process and customer benefits. The solution optimizes air flow rates, potentially reducing air blower energy consumption. This not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also results in significant cost savings over the long term,” says Guillermo Bermudez, product director, flotation services at Metso.The quick installation process requires little to no modifications. The latest upgrade has been seamlessly engineered to be compatible with existing cells. The customizable, modular design ensures safe and easy tank access for efficient maintenance.Metso’s developments in flotation cell technology enable upgrading and retrofitting of older flotation equipment for enhanced performance. These advancements not only extend the lifespan of existing equipment, but also align operations with environmental and safety standards, ensuring long-term viability and compliance. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel