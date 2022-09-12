|
12.09.2022 20:31:20
Metso Outotec expands digital grinding inspections with acquisition of Global Physical
Metso Outotec has closed the acquisition of Global Physical Asset Management, a technology provider based in North America. The acquisition will further strengthen Metso Outotec’s capabilities in digital field service inspections for grinding.The innovative technologies and the digital inspection method of Global Physical are patented and fully complementary to Metso Outotec’s current service offering for grinding. This will bring more value to customers and support them in achieving reliable plant performance. The acquired technology enables 60% faster gear inspections with outstanding accuracy when compared to the use of conventional methods.“I am very pleased about this important step toward our strategic target to become the preferred services provider in our industry. The unique technology and digital inspection method fit excellently with our services strategy and grinding offering and will also bring potential to further develop our inspection capabilities for our crushing solutions,” said Sami Takaluoma, president, services business area at Metso Outotec.Metso Outotec has experience from designing, manufacturing and supplying over 8,000 grinding mills globally, including the manufacturing and supply of the largest semi- and autogenous grinding mills in the world. With the acquisition of Global Physical, Metso Outotec can leverage the strength of its extensive installed base and field service network and increase its capabilities to serve the third-party installed base.The value of the acquisition was not disclosed. Click here for more information on Global Physical Asset Management.
