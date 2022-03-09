Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
09.03.2022 17:40:33
Metso Outotec launches a new mobile impact crusher to the Nordtrack range
Metso Outotec has added a new impact crusher to its Nordtrackmobile crushing and screening range, targeting especially smaller-sized applications and jobsites in the construction and demolition waste recycling segment. The Nordtrack I1011 mobile impactor has compact dimensions and a powerful, high-performance crusher, ideally suited for contractors and rental work. Equipped with a large hanging screen, it combines high crushing capacity with calibrated end product accuracy.The versatile Nordtrack I1011 crusher is suitable for working in different jobsites from rock crushing to concrete and demolition waste recycling. It is transported on a standard trailer, making it cost-effective and quick to move between sites. Thanks to its agility, moving the equipment in tight places inside the jobsites is easy. With Metso Outotec’s service support and global inventory of parts like different blow bar options, Nordtrack I1011 is a dependable choice for contractors and as a rental machine.“We have listened to the feedback from our customers and are happy to offer this newest addition to our Nordtrack range. The launch of Nordtrack I908S was very successful, and consequently we have been asked for a bigger mobile impactor unit,” says Vesa Tuloisela, who heads the Nordtrack product offering at Metso Outotec. “The I1011 has a more powerful crusher and engine, resulting in a capacity as high as 300 tph. As a mobile crusher it also is well suited for the recycling of demolition and concrete waste, or reclaimed asphalt,” he continues.Nordtrack I1011 will be launched in Metso Outotec’s Nordtrack Liveroom, which is a 360° digital event experience platform. Liveroom features 3D demonstrations of the Nordtrack range as well as a wealth of information on the aftermarket offering.The live launch event in the Nordtrack Liveroom is scheduled for March 16 (9:00 EET and 18:00 EET).Register here.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Metso Corporationmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Metso Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Metso Outotec Oyj Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-2Sh
|4,09
|1,36%
|Outotec OyjShs
|7,48
|0,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGespräche im Ukraine-Konflikt ohne Fortschritte: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten im Donnerstagshandel deutlich schwächer. Der Dow verbucht ebenfalls Verluste. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es kräftig nach oben.