03.01.2023 20:53:46
Metso Outotec launches Optimus Sinter
Metso Outotec is launching Optimus Sinter, a digital optimizer for iron ore sintering plants. The new tool facilitates improved sinter plant process performance and stability by holistically optimizing the overall sintering processes.A thermodynamic model forms the core of the Optimus Sinter; it calculates the process conditions in the sinter bed, which cannot be measured with sensors due to the high temperatures. It also offers advanced insights into the sinter plant operations.Based on process measurement and actual raw material data as well as the proprietary process model, Optimus Sinter provides online, real-time process calculations;monitoring of relevant process parameters and KPIs; visualization of chemical and physical processes and temperatures in the sinter bed; online optimization of feed material mix; real-time forecast of product quality; and improved burn-through calculation. “We are very happy to announce the launch of our holistic sinter plant optimizer. With Optimus Sinter, our customers can get the best performance out of their operations. Operators can manage the plants better by leveraging the advanced insights this digital tool offers. Optimus Sinter also offers real-time operating advice with respect to different operating plant targets,” shares Andreas Meier-Hedde, senior product manager for sintering technology at Metso Outotec.
