14.07.2022 15:00:00
MetTel's Transformative SD-WAN Solution Recognized by Internet Telephony Magazine's SD-WAN Award
MetTel's solution empowers its customers and brings simplicity to a complex network of geographically diverse locations
NEW YORK , July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, was awarded an SD-WAN Implementation Award by Internet Telephony Magazine for its successful installation of an SD-WAN solution across 3,000 locations for the largest specialty retailer in North America. Through its awards, Internet Telephony recognizes technology leaders who demonstrate advancements in technology leadership.
"At MetTel, we assist our customers on their digital transformation journeys by simplifying complexity, innovating new capabilities and creating operational efficiencies," said Ed Fox, Chief Technology Officer of MetTel. "MetTel SD-WAN is a digital foundation that provides flexibility for clients to adjust to future challenges and opportunities and, when needed, pivot rapidly in a crisis."
MetTel's SD-WAN technology solution allows customers to simplify management of shifting network requirements across diverse geographic locations. Technology obsolescence, bandwidth-intensive applications, and an increasingly dynamic workforce are pressuring companies to implement digital transformation. Organizations need the right infrastructure to enable remote teams, schedule virtual appointments and provide scalability.
MetTel is the only US-based company in the Gartner Leader Quadrant for Managed Network Services in both 2020 and 2021. As part of its managed network services, MetTel's SD-WAN solution benefits from intelligent process automation, global coverage, real-time analytics, zero-touch deployment and cloud-based firewall as a service.
Through its awards in various categories, Internet Telephony recognizes companies that developed exceptional IP communications solutions and demonstrated industry leadership. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious in the communications and technology sector globally.
About MetTel
MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.
Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™
Contact: Media Contact:
Mike Azzi
mazzi@mettel.net
347.420.0957
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mettels-transformative-sd-wan-solution-recognized-by-internet-telephony-magazines-sd-wan-award-301586708.html
SOURCE Manhattan Telecommunication Corporation (MetTel)
