Mettler-Toledo International Aktie

Mettler-Toledo International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 910553 / ISIN: US5926881054

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07.05.2026 23:34:26

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $169.4 million, or $8.33 per share. This compares with $163.6 million, or $7.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $947.1 million from $883.7 million last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $169.4 Mln. vs. $163.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.33 vs. $7.81 last year. -Revenue: $947.1 Mln vs. $883.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 10.70 To $ 10.85 Full year EPS guidance: $ 46.30 To $ 46.95

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