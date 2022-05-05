|
05.05.2022 22:33:35
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $174.00 million, or $7.55 per share. This compares with $149.66 million, or $6.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.87 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $897.79 million from $804.39 million last year.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $174.00 Mln. vs. $149.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.55 vs. $6.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.24 -Revenue (Q1): $897.79 Mln vs. $804.39 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $8.70 to $8.80 Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $38.20 to $38.5
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mettler-Toledo International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Mettler-Toledo International stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Mettler-Toledo International informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Mettler-Toledo International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.21
|Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Mettler-Toledo International verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Mettler-Toledo International legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.21
|Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)