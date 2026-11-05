Mettler-Toledo International Aktie

Mettler-Toledo International ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 910553 / ISIN: US5926881054

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05.11.2026 22:58:19

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $245.953 million, or $12.29 per share. This compares with $217.493 million, or $10.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $1.094 billion from $1.029 billion last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $245.953 Mln. vs. $217.493 Mln. last year. -EPS: $12.29 vs. $10.57 last year. -Revenue: $1.094 Bln vs. $1.029 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 14.84 To $ 15.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: 5 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 47.70 To $ 47.90 Full year revenue guidance: 5 %

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Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 1 542,00 3,49% Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

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