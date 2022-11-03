|
03.11.2022 21:57:37
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $220.60 million, or $9.76 per share. This compares with $203.69 million, or $8.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.18 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $985.85 million from $951.95 million last year.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $220.60 Mln. vs. $203.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.76 vs. $8.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $9.83 -Revenue (Q3): $985.85 Mln vs. $951.95 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $11.55 to $11.65 Full year EPS guidance: $38.95 to $39.05
