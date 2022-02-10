10.02.2022 22:20:09

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $230.87 million, or $9.94 per share. This compares with $216.30 million, or $9.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $1.04 billion from $0.94 billion last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $230.87 Mln. vs. $216.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $9.94 vs. $9.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $10.08 -Revenue (Q4): $1.04 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mettler-Toledo International Inc.mehr Nachrichten