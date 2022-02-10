|
10.02.2022 22:30:05
Mettler-Toledo Lifts FY22 Outlook
(RTTNews) - While reporting its fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022.
The company now anticipates local currency sales growth in 2022 to be approximately 7% and adjusted earnings of $38.15 to $38.50 per share. This compares to previous local currency sales guidance of approximately 6% and adjusted earnings guidance of $37.25 to $37.65 per share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $37.36 per share and revenue growth of 5.70%.
For the first quarter, the company expects currency sales growth of approximately 10%, and adjusted earnings to be $7.25 to $7.35 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $7.28 per share and revenue growth of $11.90%.
