Mettler-Toledo Lifts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022.

The company now anticipates local currency sales growth in 2022 to be approximately 7% and adjusted earnings of $38.15 to $38.50 per share. This compares to previous local currency sales guidance of approximately 6% and adjusted earnings guidance of $37.25 to $37.65 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $37.36 per share and revenue growth of 5.70%.

For the first quarter, the company expects currency sales growth of approximately 10%, and adjusted earnings to be $7.25 to $7.35 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $7.28 per share and revenue growth of $11.90%.