|
03.11.2022 22:10:20
Mettler-Toledo Revises FY Outlook
(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter results on Thursday, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) revised its outlook for the full year 2022.
The company now anticipates local currency sales growth in 2022 to be approximately 10% and adjusted earnings of $38.95 to $39.05 per share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $39.07 per share and revenue growth of 5.60%.
Previously, the company expected local currency sales guidance of approximately 9% to 10% and adjusted earnings guidance of $38.85 to $39.05 per share.
For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates local currency sales growth to be about 7%, and adjusted earnings per share of $11.55 to $11.65. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $11.87 per share and revenues of $1.06 billion.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mettler-Toledo International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.11.22
|Ausblick: Mettler-Toledo International öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Mettler-Toledo International präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.22
|Ausblick: Mettler-Toledo International zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Mettler-Toledo International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Mettler-Toledo International stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Mettler-Toledo International informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Mettler-Toledo International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)