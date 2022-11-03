Mettler-Toledo Revises FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter results on Thursday, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) revised its outlook for the full year 2022.

The company now anticipates local currency sales growth in 2022 to be approximately 10% and adjusted earnings of $38.95 to $39.05 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $39.07 per share and revenue growth of 5.60%.

Previously, the company expected local currency sales guidance of approximately 9% to 10% and adjusted earnings guidance of $38.85 to $39.05 per share.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates local currency sales growth to be about 7%, and adjusted earnings per share of $11.55 to $11.65. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $11.87 per share and revenues of $1.06 billion.