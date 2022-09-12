MeUndies Appoints Elizabeth Krause Chief Marketing Officer

The announcement follows Sabah Mikha's appointment as CFO and signals a turning point in the brand's omnichannel growth

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MeUndies, the direct-to-consumer purveyor of softer-than-soft underwear and loungewear, announced today that Elizabeth Krause has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. Krause will lead teams across growth, retention, creative, and brand at a critical juncture for MeUndies as it diversifies its distribution channels and invests in building brand awareness.

MEUNDIES APPOINTS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

"I am honored to work with such a high caliber of talent across an authentic, diverse and passionate team," said Krause. "I look forward to helping an already successful brand grow to the next level by sharing the MeUndies love with more people."

With over two decades of marketing experience at brands like Speedo, Volcom, and Oakley, the Northwestern University alum brings data-driven rigor to the world of brand innovation.

"Elizabeth is an expert at devising thoughtful growth strategies. As MeUndies expands into new markets and explores new channels, we couldn't be more excited to have her setting the tone and ensuring we're crushing our goals," said Jonathan Shokrian, MeUndies' Founder and CEO.

Krause's appointment comes mere months after Sabah Mikha, veteran of TechStyle Fashion Group and McKinsey & Company, joined MeUndies as Chief Financial Officer. Mikha has brought finance, accounting, analytics, and consumer insights together into a strategic center for the business.

"With the investments we're making in technology, operations, and wholesale, the path to doubling - and tripling - this business is clear," Mikha said. "I'm excited to partner with Elizabeth as she builds an agile marketing organization and unlocks all the growth opportunities ahead of MeUndies."

Krause and Mikha will both report to Shokrian, who expressed his enthusiasm for what's ahead: "MeUndies has been changing the game since day one. Now that our C-suite is fully staffed, we have the right team in place to bring what we're confident is the world's most comfortable underwear to even more customers worldwide."

About MeUndies

MeUndies is a Los Angeles-based underwear and loungewear company best known for its softer-than-soft basics. Founded in 2011, MeUndies disrupted the underwear industry when it launched the first online underwear subscription.

Today, MeUndies has sold more than 25 million pairs of underwear and has raised $50M in funding. The direct-to-consumer brand offers multiple purchasing options, including singles, packs and matching pairs as well as a monthly membership.

