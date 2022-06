Mexico Hits Road Bumps En Route to Nationalizing its Energy Industry

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Mexican President ​​Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants energy independence. Not from possibly hostile foreign nations, but from multinational firms operating within his country's borders.Now, his populist campaign to reclaim the oil-and-gas industry from private firms, has flipped the nation's energy paradigm on its head. The consequences: spiking energy costs, weak economic growth, a slowing transition to clean power, and a possible cessation from the global community.Continue reading