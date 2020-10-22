Mexico's deputy finmin to discuss economic recovery at LatinFinance forum

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico's deputy finance minister Gabriel Yorio will on Thursday close LatinFinance's annual Cumbre Financiera Mexicana, co-hosted with the State of Mexico, with an exclusive interview on the federal government's response to the pandemic crisis and the road to economic recovery. His remarks will follow a full day of discussion, as policy-makers, corporate executives, investors and financiers, both domestic and international, gather virtually for this landmark event.

Discussions will kick off in the morning with LatinFinance's Subnational Finance & Infrastructure Forum, now in its thirteenth year, featuring a keynote address by Rodrigo Jarque, Secretary of Finance for the State of Mexico (EdoMex) and later a special presentation by Jorge Mendoza, CEO of national development bank, Banobras.

Panelists will focus on finance and investment for Mexico's states and municipalities, whose trajectories will be central to the national economic recovery. Panels will explore topics including: the direction of national fiscal reform and the impact on state finances; the right approach to designing public-private partnerships to bridge the local funding gap for infrastructure; and, the pipeline for sustainable projects and their investment appeal.

Afternoon sessions will explore Mexico's capital markets and investment outlook at a national level, with discussions on mergers and acquisitions prospects, followed by an in-depth examination of Mexico's credit markets and corporate financing strategies.

Grupo Financiero Banorte and Goldman Sachs are lead sponsors of the event, with Santamarina y Steta, S&P Global Ratings, Ritch Mueller, Fitch Ratings, HR Ratings, Holland & Knight and SMBC as sponsors.

The Cumbre begins as 09:00 CDT / 10:00 ET. Deputy finance minister Yorio will speak at 17:20 CDT / 18:20 ET. Tune into the interview and peruse the agenda by registering here: https://forms.latinfinance.com/cumbre

