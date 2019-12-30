MEYER Acquires Texas West BOP and Launches MEYER Aftermarket Services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEYER announces the acquisition of "Texas West BOP" (TWBOP) and the launch of MEYER Aftermarket Services (MAS). TWBOP is headquartered in Odessa, Texas. This will add to MEYER's nationwide facilities with locations in all major US Shale basins locally staffed with fully trained and knowledgeable personnel available 24/7 to service customer's needs.

MEYER Aftermarket Services (MAS) provides a single source for the inspection, machining, welding, repair, remanufacture and recertification of Oilfield Pressure Control Equipment. MAS performs all work to OEM and API standards, ensuring that your equipment provides continuing value to your operation and maximizing your ROI. In addition, MAS will carry a large inventory of new parts and components to fulfill any requirements.

MAS will be led by newly appointed Director Mike Colby and General Manager Shane Wood.

"We are very pleased to bring TWBOP into the MEYER family and feel extremely fortunate to have Mike and Shane's in-depth knowledge and well-deserved industry respect to lead this initiative. This adds immense value to our customer base and strengthens our continuing mission to serve the oilfield industry with a comprehensive service offering to lower costs and lead times while improving ROI," said Dave Key, CEO of MEYER.

Services Offered

Inspection

Turn-Key Machining

Welding/Cladding

Assembly

Hydrostatic Testing

Recertification

Asset Management and Life Cycle Extension

Products Covered

Frac Valves

Frac Iron

BOP's

Choke and Kill Manifolds

Production Valves

Locations

Odessa, TX

Corpus Christi, TX

Kilgore, TX

Oklahoma City, OK

Clymer, PA

Epping, North Dakota

Wiggins, CO

For more information, please visit https://www.meyernow.com/aftermarket.html

