09.11.2022 19:54:59
Meyer Burger announces 97.23 percent of the maximum number of offered shares were subscribed via the exercise of rights
Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Meyer Burger Technology AG announces the result of the rights offering: Through the expiry of the rights exercise period at 12:00 noon CET on November 9, 2022, 97.23 percent of the maximum number of offered shares (i.e. 908,799,241 out of 934,671,850) were subscribed via the exercise of rights.
Contacts:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Meyer Burger Technology AG
|Schorenstrasse 39
|3645 Gwatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 033 221 28 00
|E-mail:
|mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
|Internet:
|www.meyerburger.com
|ISIN:
|CH0108503795
|Valor:
|A0YJZX
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1483679
