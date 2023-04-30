Meyer Burger enters Australian market and exhibits at Smart Energy Expo in Sydney

Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

30.04.2023 / 23:00 CET/CEST





Media release

Thun, Switzerland May 1, 2023

Meyer Burger Technology AG is now offering its premium solar panels in Australia, a significant and growing market. The company will present its product portfolio Made in Germany, designed in Switzerland at the country's largest solar trade show, the Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition from May 3 to 5 in Sydney.

BayWa r.e. will be Meyer Burgers first distributor in Australia. BayWa is well known in the Australian market as a supplier of German-made solar panels, and we believe Meyer Burger will fill an important gap in the Australian market, said Durmus Yildiz, managing director of BayWa r.e. Solar Systems in Australia. For us it is particularly important that Meyer Burger is adhering to sustainable manufacturing and sourcing practices, aiming to continuously reduce the carbon footprint of its high-performance modules."

The products available in Australia are Meyer Burger White, Meyer Burger Black and Meyer Burger Glass, all of which contain highly efficient heterojunction solar cells produced in the companys own production facilities in Germanys Solar Valley. Compared to conventional technologies, the solar panels feature higher energy yields over their expected lifetime of more than 30 years.

The Australian solar market, with its high demand for sustainable products manufactured to high social and ethical standards, offers an excellent opportunity for Meyer Burger, says Brendan Kay, Head of Sales of Meyer Burger in Australia. "With our solar panels, the customer can harvest more solar energy from the rooftop even at very high temperatures. This advantage is even larger with the glass-glass product, which, when installed appropriately, converts sun into electricity even on the back side with a bifacial efficiency of over 90 percent."

Meyer Burger's Australian sales team will give a presentation at the trade show on May 4 at 9:30 a.m., detailing the product portfolio and patent-protected heterojunction/SmartWire technology and providing insights into the company.

Interested parties can register for the presentation at the following link:

https://www.meyerburger.com/en/smart-energy-council-conference-and-exhibition



Media contacts

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com



Meyer Burger Technology AG

Brendan Kay

Country Manager Australia/ NZ

M. +61 477 245 555

brendan.kay@meyerburger.com



About Meyer Burger Technology AG

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger has started production of high-performance solar cells and solar modules in 2021. Its proprietary heterojunction/SmartWire technology enables the company to set new industry standards in terms of energy yield. With solar cells and modules developed in Switzerland and manufactured in Germany according to high sustainability standards, Meyer Burger aims to become a leading European photovoltaic company. The company currently employs around 1200 people at research facilities in Switzerland, development and manufacturing sites in Germany and sales offices in Europe, the United States, Asia and Australia.

Meyer Burger was founded in 1953 in Switzerland. As a provider of production systems, the company has shaped the development of the global photovoltaic industry along the entire value chain in recent decades and has set essential industry standards. A large part of the solar modules produced worldwide today are based on technologies developed by Meyer Burger.

The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).