Meyer Burger is developing additional production capacity for solar modules in Germany, thereby optimizing the expansion to 1.4 gigawatts for 2023

Meyer Burger Technology AG is developing a new module production facility with an additional 400 Megawatts (MW) at the Freiberg (Germany) site, using space in its logistics center in the immediate proximity of the existing plant. To this end, the company is using solar cell capacities from the production site in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen) that are initially, on a short-term basis, being handled in Germany instead of the US. This will help optimize the planned expansion to a total nominal annual capacity of 1.4 GW for 2023.

Meyer Burger is currently focusing the ongoing expansion to 1.4 GW in Germany

Meyer Burger is adapting to the current global logistics and supply situation, responding quickly and flexibly to external changes: The company is proactively addressing the tense situation, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, taking the opportunity to pursue further development in Germany. The use of available synergies through additional development in an existing building in Freiberg, the existing production capacities in Germany and the elimination of long transport times for machines and systems to the US optimizes the timetable. Furthermore, supply chain risks are minimized and, more significantly, human resources can be put to more efficient use. Sales of the high-performance modules in the strategically important US solar market are progressing as planned and are unaffected by the decision.

As planned, Meyer Burger is simultaneously pursuing its expansion strategy on high speed in the US in order to develop a medium-term solar module production with an annual capacity of up to 1.5 GW in Goodyear, Arizona. The preparatory work in the plant began on schedule in the first quarter of 2022.

Additional production facilities rented in Thalheim

The planned expansion of the module capacities at the Goodyear site requires synchronized growth of the solar cell production beyond the ongoing expansion to a capacity of 1.4 GW. For this anticipated growth in capacity beyond 1.4 GW, Meyer Burger has obtained a long-term lease on an additional building on the same site as the premises already used in Solar Valley in Thalheim, and can now begin preparing the further development of production.

Strategic autonomy of the EU thanks to the development of solar energy

The additional expansion of production of the high-performance solar modules in Germany contributes to the strategic autonomy of Europe in the energy revolution. The aim of the European Union is to ensure the rapid development and expansion of the European PV industry across all stages of the value creation chain: Meyer Burger's production capacities in Germany contribute to resolving Europe's fundamental import dependence. With the development of regional value creation and an orientation in line with consistent sustainability and social standards, Meyer Burger plays its part in supporting the long-term independence of the European Union and promoting the goal of climate neutrality.