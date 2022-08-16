Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 06:45:49

Meyer Burger secures silicon wafers from European production for its solar cell manufacturing, strengthening the resilience of its supply chains

Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Meyer Burger secures silicon wafers from European production for its solar cell manufacturing, strengthening the resilience of its supply chains

16.08.2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Meyer Burger has signed a binding supply agreement for silicon wafers with the Norwegian manufacturer Norwegian Crystals. The polysilicon used to manufacture the wafers is of European and U.S. origin. Due to Meyer Burgers proprietary heterojunction/SmartWire technology used in solar cell and solar module production, the wafers can be thinner than those used in mainstream products. As a result, and due to the primary energy used for the production of the polysilicon and silicon monocrystals (e.g. hydroelectric power from Norway), the European wafers have a particularly low carbon footprint and Meyer Burgers solar modules now aim to set a new benchmark. The parties are in ongoing discussions about an expansion of the wafer supplies for the coming years and along Meyer Burgers planned growth.  

With the delivery of first quantities of wafers from European production, Meyer Burger closes the last gap in the strategic re-establishment of a European supply chain for the production of solar cells and solar modules, said Daniel Menzel, Chief Operating Officer at Meyer Burger.  Nevertheless, Meyer Burger will continue to balance the benefits of global supply chains, but with clear and unambiguous requirements for social, ecological and economic sustainability, Menzel added.

Meyer Burger has already focused on re-establishing resilient supply chains since its strategy shift in 2020. As part of its global multi-sourcing strategy, the company sources key components, such as solar glass, foils, cell connectors, chemicals and process gases used for solar cell and solar module production already partly in Europe. The company continuously monitors the strategic independence of its supply chains and always adjusts them in such a way that, as far as possible, no undesired dependencies affect the ongoing production process and the planned expansion and growth of the company.  

Contacts:

Meyer Burger Technology AG Dynamics Group AG
Anne Schneider Andreas Durisch
Head Corporate Communications Senior Partner
M. +49 174 349 17 90 T. +41 43 268 27 47
  M. +41 79 358 87 32
anne.schneider@meyerburger.com adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG
Schorenstrasse 39
3645 Gwatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 033 221 28 00
E-mail: mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
Internet: www.meyerburger.com
ISIN: CH0108503795
Valor: A0YJZX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1420763

 
End of News EQS News Service

1420763  16.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420763&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meyer Burgermehr Nachrichten