Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Meyer Burger shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors



04.05.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Media release

Thun, Switzerland May 4, 2023

Meyer Burger shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting of Meyer Burger Technology AG held at the Culture and Convention Center in Thun, 1,546,599,432 registered shares were represented, equivalent to approx. 43% of the share capital entered in the Commercial Register. The shareholders approved all the motions of the Board of Directors by a large majority. They approved the management report, annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, as well as the compensation report. The Annual General Meeting approved the appropriation of the balance sheet result and granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board for the 2022 financial year.

All current members of the Board of Directors were re-elected: They are Franz Richter, Andreas Herzog, Mark Kerekes, Urs Schenker and Katrin Wehr-Seiter. Franz Richter was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Andreas Herzog and Urs Schenker were re-elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee. The auditors and the independent proxy were re-elected for a further term of office.

The Annual General Meeting approved the maximum total amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the period 2023/2024 in the maximum amount of CHF 955,000 as well as the maximum total amount of compensation of the Management Board for the financial year 2024 of CHF 3,800,000.

In order to provide the Company with flexibility in financing its strategic expansion plan, the Board of Directors proposed an increase of the existing conditional capital for convertible bonds from the previous 251,515,120 to a new 590,000,000 registered shares with a par value of 0.05 each (representing 16.40% of the existing share capital). The Annual General Meeting approved the motion of the Board of Directors to increase the conditional capital with 84.4% of the votes and approved the corresponding revision of Art. 3c of the Articles of Association.

In line with the sustainability strategy, the shareholders approved an addition to the motion of the company to strive for "long-term and sustainable value creation". In addition, the motions for amendments to the Articles of Association to meet the requirements of the revised Stock Corporation Act, as well as amendments to the Articles of Association for modernization or various clarifications therein, were approved.

A detailed list of all resolutions and results of the Annual General Meeting 2023 can be found at: https://www.meyerburger.com/en/annual-general-meeting

Media contacts

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com



Dynamics Group AG

Andreas Durisch

Senior Partner

T. +41 43 268 27 47

M. +41 79 358 87 32

adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

About Meyer Burger Technology AG

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger has started production of high-performance solar cells and solar modules in 2021. Its proprietary heterojunction/SmartWire technology enables the company to set new industry standards in terms of energy yield. With solar cells and modules developed in Switzerland and manufactured in Germany according to high sustainability standards, Meyer Burger aims to become a leading European photovoltaic company. The company currently employs around 1200 people at research facilities in Switzerland, development and manufacturing sites in Germany and sales offices in Europe, the United States, Asia and Australia.

Meyer Burger was founded in 1953 in Switzerland. As a provider of production systems, the company has shaped the development of the global photovoltaic industry along the entire value chain in recent decades and has set essential industry standards. A large part of the solar modules produced worldwide today are based on technologies developed by Meyer Burger.

The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).