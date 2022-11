Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Meyer Burger successfully completes its capital increase of CHF 250 million



10-Nov-2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Following the successful rights offering, Meyer Burger Technology AG has sold 17,928,299 new registered shares with respect to which subscription rights have not been validly exercised during the rights exercise period. Together with the 908,799,241 new shares with respect to which subscriptions rights have been validly exercised during the rights exercise period as announced yesterday, the company will issue a total of 926,727,540 new registered shares in connection with its capital increase and raise gross proceeds in an amount of CHF 250 million.



The successful capital increase enables Meyer Burger to seize the opportunity to accelerate its expansion to approximately 3 gigawatts of production capacity per year, says Franz Richter, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The expansion of solar cell production is planned to take place at the Thalheim, Germany site and corresponding solar module production at the Goodyear, Arizona, U.S., site.



Trading of the new shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange is expected to commence on November 11, 2022. It is also expected that delivery of the new shares against payment of the subscription price will occur on November 11, 2022. The total issued share capital of Meyer Burger following the transaction will amount to CHF 179,860,927.55 divided into 3,597,218,551 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.05 each. The new shares carry full voting rights and dividend rights from and for the fiscal year 2022 and are equal to the existing shares in all respects.



