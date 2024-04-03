Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

03-Apr-2024 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Thun, April 3, 2024



Meyer Burger successfully completes its capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 206.75 million

Following its rights offering, Meyer Burger Technology AG ("Meyer Burger" or the "Company") has placed all 496,302,442 new shares for which subscription rights were not exercised during the subscription period with various institutional investors. The placement price was CHF 0.0207 per share, which corresponds to the closing price on the SIX Swiss Exchange on April 2, 2024.

Together with the 19,648,121,444 new shares for which subscription rights have been exercised as announced yesterday, the Company will issue 20,144,423,886 new registered shares in connection with its capital increase and raise gross proceeds of CHF 206.75 million.

The first trading day of the new shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange is expected to be April 5, 2024. Delivery of the new shares against payment of the subscription or placement price, as applicable, is expected to occur on April 5, 2024, as well. Immediately following the consummation of the capital increase, the total share capital of Meyer Burger is expected to amount to CHF 237,416,424.37 divided into 23,741,642,437 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each.



Media contacts

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com

Alexandre Müller

Investor Relations

M. +41 43 268 3231

alexandre.mueller@meyerburger.com

