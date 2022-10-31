NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-
31.10.2022 06:45:13

Meyer Burger Technology AG: Start of Subscription Period and Rights Trading

Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Meyer Burger Technology AG: Start of Subscription Period and Rights Trading

31.10.2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST

  • Existing shareholders who are holding Meyer Burger shares at the close of trading on October 31, 2022 should be allotted 1 subscription right per existing share held. Holders of 20 subscription rights are entitled to purchase 7 new shares at a price of CHF 0.267 per new share.
  • Trading of subscription rights at the SIX Swiss Exchange starts on November 1, 2022 and ends on November 7, 2022. The subscription period starts on November 1, 2022 and ends at 12:00 p.m. (noon) CET on November 9, 2022. First trading day of the new registered shares and settlement will be on November 11, 2022.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting held in Thun on 28 October 2022, the shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd ("Meyer Burger" or the "Company") approved the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the agenda item with 98.58 percent of the votes to carry out an ordinary capital increase by issuing up to 934,671,850 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 per registered share. The funds from the planned capital increase are expected to enable Meyer Burger to expand annual manufacturing capacity for solar cells and solar modules to approximately 3 GW. At the Extraordinary General Meeting, a total of 1,111,844,450 shares (41.63 percent of the shares issued) were represented by 302 shareholders on site.

Meyer Burger shareholders are expected to receive one subscription right for each registered share they hold as of October 31, 2022 (after close of trading). The subscription rights will be transferable and tradable via the envisaged rights trading on SIX Swiss Exchange. 20 subscription rights grant their holders the right to subscribe to 7 new shares, subject to certain restrictions applicable to the offer of subscription rights, including legal restrictions in foreign jurisdictions.

Shareholders should receive in due course information from their custodian bank on the implementation of the ordinary capital increase and are requested to proceed in accordance with the instructions of the custodian bank if they wish to subscribe for shares and exercise their subscription rights. 

Timing of the capital increase and rights issue

Date  
October 31, 2022 -    Publication of prospectus
November 1, 2022 -    Start of subscription rights trading on SIX Swiss Exchange
-    Start of subscription period
November 7, 2022 -    End of subscription rights trading on SIX Swiss Exchange (close of trading)
November 9, 2022 -    End of subscription period at 12:00 p.m. (noon) CET
-    Potential Rump Placement
November 10, 2022 -    Registration of the capital increase with the commercial register
November 11, 2022 -    First trading day of the new shares
-    Delivery of the New Shares against payment of the subscription price

In connection with the ordinary capital increase, the initial conversion price of the outstanding convertible bond (ISIN: CH1118223390) will be adjusted. The adjusted conversion price will be published on the Company's website on November 1, 2022.
 

Contacts:

Meyer Burger Technology AG Dynamics Group AG
Dana Ritzmann Andreas Durisch
Corporate Communications Senior Partner
M. +49 152 2266 2905 T. +41 43 268 27 47
  M. +41 79 358 87 32
dana.ritzmann@meyerburger.com adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG
Schorenstrasse 39
3645 Gwatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 033 221 28 00
E-mail: mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
Internet: www.meyerburger.com
ISIN: CH0108503795
Valor: A0YJZX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1475083

 
End of News EQS News Service

1475083  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475083&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meyer Burgermehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meyer Burgermehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meyer Burger 0,46 0,00% Meyer Burger

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsichtiger Wochenauftakt: ATX wieder im Minus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss uneinheitlich
Der österreichische kann am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche nur kurzzeitig ins Plus drehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert am Montag leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten am Montag unterschiedliche Tendenzen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen