31.10.2022 06:45:13
Meyer Burger Technology AG: Start of Subscription Period and Rights Trading
At the Extraordinary General Meeting held in Thun on 28 October 2022, the shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd ("Meyer Burger" or the "Company") approved the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the agenda item with 98.58 percent of the votes to carry out an ordinary capital increase by issuing up to 934,671,850 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 per registered share. The funds from the planned capital increase are expected to enable Meyer Burger to expand annual manufacturing capacity for solar cells and solar modules to approximately 3 GW. At the Extraordinary General Meeting, a total of 1,111,844,450 shares (41.63 percent of the shares issued) were represented by 302 shareholders on site.
In connection with the ordinary capital increase, the initial conversion price of the outstanding convertible bond (ISIN: CH1118223390) will be adjusted. The adjusted conversion price will be published on the Company's website on November 1, 2022.
1475083 31.10.2022 CET/CEST
