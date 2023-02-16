16.02.2023 06:45:52

Meyer Burgers high-performance solar modules receive certification for sale in the UK

Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Meyer Burgers high-performance solar modules receive certification for sale in the UK

16.02.2023 / 06:45 CET/CEST

  • MCS certification attests Meyer Burgers compliance with high quality standards for module production line in Germany 
  • Label is a requirement for sales in the private roof and C&I segment below 50 kilowatts 
  • First British distributor and about 20 installation partners now offer Meyer Burger products 

Meyer Burger Technology AG is expanding the sales footprint for its high-performance solar modules in the UK market: The British testing company BRE has certified the module production in Germany according to the MCS standard, thus attesting to the high quality standard of the production facilities. The MCS label is a requirement for solar modules to be installed in residential rooftop systems. Meyer Burger thus takes another strategic step towards European expansion by opening up the new market segment.

Meyer Burger is entering the new market well prepared. Wind & Sun is the first distributor in the UK to include Meyer Burger in its portfolio, and about 20 installers have already registered to sell Meyer Burger. With the MCS certificate, there are now new opportunities for sales in the UK, as well as the option of new partnerships. For Meyer Burgers UK team, the successful certification is an important milestone, says Scott McDaniel, Head of Sales for the UK and Ireland. I am very excited about the opportunity to work with our partners as we build a new vision for solar in the British and Irish isles. 

The once-strong UK solar market has been back in growth since the release of the governments new energy security strategy in April 2022. In the years prior, it had come to a virtual standstill following several policy decisions. By 2035, the government aims to increase installed capacity to 70 gigawatts.

Contacts:

Meyer Burger Technology AG Dynamics Group AG
Anne Schneider Andreas Durisch
Head Corporate Communications Senior Partner
M. +49 174 349 17 90 T. +41 43 268 27 47
  M. +41 79 358 87 32
anne.schneider@meyerburger.com adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG
Schorenstrasse 39
3645 Gwatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 033 221 28 00
E-mail: mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
Internet: www.meyerburger.com
ISIN: CH0108503795
Valor: A0YJZX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1561103

 
End of News EQS News Service

1561103  16.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1561103&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meyer Burgermehr Nachrichten