28.10.2022 13:19:03
Meyer Burgers shareholders approve the ordinary capital increase with a large majority and support the path of accelerated growth for the company
At the Extraordinary General Meeting held in Thun on October 28, 2022, the shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology AG (Meyer Burger or the Company) approved the proposal of the Board of Directors, with 98.58 percent of the votes represented, to carry out an ordinary capital increase by issuing up to 934,671,850 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 per registered share. At the Extraordinary General Meeting, a total of 1,111,844,450 shares (41.63 percent of the shares issued) were represented by 302 shareholders on site.
