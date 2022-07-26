Meyer Sound and Kaleidescape Announce Curated Content Package Promotion

New Customers Receive 40 Titles, Including 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Mastered Movies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and BERKELEY, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie player, and Meyer Sound, the global leader in solutions for sound reinforcement, spatial sound, acoustic systems, studio monitoring, and high-end residential systems, today announced a collaboration to deliver the ultimate sonic experience to customers.

The movie collection, selected by Meyer Sound's technical team, contains 40 titles with rich, immersive audio.

For a limited time, when customers purchase a Kaleidescape Terra movie server and Strato C movie player with any Meyer Sound loudspeaker surround system valued over $10,000 MSRP, they will receive a Meyer Sound-curated collection of movies valued up to $1,000 USD.

This promotion aligns with the companies' strategic partnership objective to deliver the ultimate sonic experience to customers. The movie collection, personally selected by Meyer Sound's technical team, contains 40 titles with rich, immersive audio, including some with Dolby Atmos soundtracks. Movies will be preloaded onto the Kaleidescape Terra server.

"This is an exceptional promotion that brings together two industry-leading brands. Kaleidescape's lossless-quality soundtracks provide Meyer Sound systems with the full-fidelity audio needed for that magical escape from reality," explains Norma Garcia-Muro, vice president of marketing, Kaleidescape. "The result is an exceptional level of pure, honest sound rendered to private cinemas of any size."

The Kaleidescape Terra and Strato C system is designed to play 4K HDR movies with a video bitrate eight times higher than any streaming device and lossless-quality audio up to ten times higher, delivering a level of quality previously found only in the finest premium commercial cinemas. Played through Meyer Sound loudspeakers, the result is incomparable sound clarity and detail.

"Working together, Meyer Sound and Kaleidescape will provide home cinema dealers with a personalized and unforgettable 'big screen' experience for their customers," says Blake Vackar, residential solutions manager for Meyer Sound. "No other source compares to Kaleidescape for providing such a versatile library with a lossless media path. With audio reproduced through Meyer Sound cinema systems, customers at home will hear exactly what the movie's creators heard in the studio during the final mixing session. Thanks to this specially curated package, they will enjoy that experience across four decades of the absolute best in creative and dynamic cinema sound, from Apocalypse Now to Dune."

A variety of Meyer Sound solutions are used in home cinemas, including the Ultra Reflex system, the first screen-channel loudspeaker system to deliver precise audio localization for direct view displays; the Bluehorn System, their full bandwidth studio monitors designed for high-resolution monitoring applications; and their line of self-powered full-range loudspeakers like the ULTRA-X20.

This promotion is available from July 26, 2022, through December 31, 2022 (US only).

Kaleidescape + Meyer-Curated Title List

Visit:https://www.kaleidescape.com/movie-store/collection/kaleidescape_meyer_film_collection

1. Apocalypse Now 2. Atomic Blonde 3. The Batman 4. Black Hawk Down 5. Blade Runner 2049 6. Dune 7. Dunkirk 8. Encanto 9. Ferdinand 10. The Fifth Element 11. Finding Nemo 12. Galaxymphony 13. Gravity 14. Guardians of the Galaxy 15. Hans Zimmer: Live in Prague 16. Hugo 17. The Hurt Locker 18. Inception 19. Interstellar 20. La La Land 21. The Lion King

22. Mad Max: Fury Road 23. Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World 24. Overlord 25. Phil Collins: Live at Montreux 2004 26. The Revenant 27. Road to Perdition 28. Rocketman 29. Roger Waters: The Wall 30. Sicario 31. Skyfall 32. Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker 33. Star Wars: The Force Awakens 34. Top Gun 35. Top Gun: Maverick 36. Tron: Legacy 37. True Grit 38. Walk the Line 39. West Side Story 40. Whiplash 41. Meyer Sound Cinema Stinger



About Kaleidescape (www.kaleidescape.com/)

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie player. Kaleidescape elevates every other component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video source material, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, lenses, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells exclusively through custom installers.

About Meyer Sound (www.meyersound.com/)

Founded by John and Helen Meyer in 1979, Meyer Sound is a global leader in providing integrated solutions for sound reinforcement, spatial sound, acoustic systems, studio monitoring and high-end residential systems. Recognized as an audio technology pioneer, Meyer Sound was the first to introduce dedicated loudspeaker processors, source independent measurement, large-scale self-powered loudspeakers, and cardioid subwoofers, among other innovations. The premium professional brand maintains rigorous quality control in its design and manufacturing of sustainable solutions for concert touring and festivals, houses of worship, cinema, education, corporate offices and residential. Scientific research and innovative product development have earned more than 100 US and international patents along with numerous industry awards. Headquartered in Berkeley, California with operations globally, Meyer Sound is a company where employees are innovators and diversity, equity and inclusion are embraced in the workplace and the community.

Media Contacts:

Kaleidescape

Josh Gershman

Josh.Gershman@kaleidescape.com

Meyer Sound

Jane Eagleson

jeagleson@meyersound.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meyer-sound-and-kaleidescape-announce-curated-content-package-promotion-301593033.html

SOURCE Kaleidescape