MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of David Richard

TORONTO, July 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of David Len Carleton Richard ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated May 5, 2020 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between 2015 and 2018, the Respondent misappropriated or failed to account for approximately $98,550 that he received from two clients, thereby failing to deal fairly, honestly and in good faith with the clients, failing to observe high standards of ethics and conduct in the transaction of business, and engaging in conduct which is unbecoming and detrimental to the public interest, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : In about 2017, the Respondent produced a fabricated account statement which concealed that he had misappropriated or failed to invest a client's monies, thereby failing to observe high standards of ethics and conduct in the transaction of business, and engaging in conduct which is unbecoming and detrimental to the public interest, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on August 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural matters. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Thunder Bay, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada