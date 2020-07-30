MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Nenad Mandic

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Nenad Mandic ("Respondent") was held on July 30, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario by electronic hearing before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated June 16, 2020 ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $8,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

in August 2015 , he altered and used to process a transaction 1 account form in respect of 1 client by altering information on the account form without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and

between May 2013 and October 2018 , he obtained, possessed and in some instances, used to process transactions, 30 pre-signed account forms in respect of 16 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent carried on business in the Waterloo, Ontario, area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada