MFDA Hearing Panel announces sanctions against Derek Chapman and issues Decision and Reasons

TORONTO, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Decision (Penalty) and Reasons dated June 22, 2021 ("Decision and Reasons"), in connection with a penalty hearing held by electronic hearing on March 31, 2021, in the matter of Derek Chapman ("Respondent").

As previously announced, the Hearing Panel made the following findings of misconduct against the Respondent:

a) between December 2014 and October 5, 2016, the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealing with a client by borrowing $600,000 from the client, thereby giving rise to an actual or potential conflict of interest, which the Respondent failed to address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.1.1, 2.5.1, and 1.1.2; and b) beginning on or around February 13, 2018, the Respondent failed to cooperate with an investigation into his conduct by MFDA Staff, contrary to section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

At the hearing on March 31, 2021, Staff of the MFDA made submissions with respect to penalty and the Hearing Panel reserved its decision. In its Decision and Reasons, the Hearing Panel has imposed the following sanctions on the Respondent:

a permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member;

a fine of in the amount of $300,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of $15,000 .

A copy of the Decision (Penalty) and Reasons is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Decision (Penalty) and Reasons, the Respondent conducted business in St. Catharines, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

