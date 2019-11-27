MFDA Hearing Panel approves settlement agreement with Walter Montina

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Walter Guiseppe Montina ("Respondent") was held yesterday in Calgary, Alberta before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel approved the settlement agreement dated August 28, 2019 ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $14,500 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

a) in or around January 2013, he, or his assistant for whom he was responsible, altered information on an account form that had been previously signed by a client and used in a previous transaction in order to process a new transaction in the client's account, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; b) between March 2010 and January 2018, he, or his assistants for whom he was responsible, altered and used to process transactions, 14 account forms in respect of nine clients by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and c) between March 2010 and January 2018, he, or his assistants for whom he was responsible, obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, 29 pre-signed account forms in respect of 19 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Lethbridge, Alberta area.

