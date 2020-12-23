MFDA Hearing Panel imposes sanctions against Armen Pekel

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Arman Pekel ("Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated January 22, 2020.

A penalty hearing in this proceeding was held on December 21, 2020 by electronic hearing in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council. After hearing submissions from the parties, the Hearing Panel imposed the following sanctions on the Respondent and advised that it will issue written reasons in due course:

a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of, or in association with, any MFDA Member for a period of five years;

a fine in the amount of $15,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of $10,000 .

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

