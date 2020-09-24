MFDA Hearing Panel issues Decision (Penalty) and Reasons in the matter of Gurmeet Bagga

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Decision (Penalty) and Reasons dated September 23, 2020 ("Decision and Reasons") in connection with a disciplinary hearing held by electronic hearing on September 14, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario in the matter of Gurmeet Singh Bagga ("Respondent").

In its Decision and Reasons, the Hearing Panel outlined its reasons for its findings of misconduct and imposed the following sanctions on the Respondent:

a one year prohibition on the Respondent's authority to conduct securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member;

a fine in the amount of $20,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of $5,000 .

A copy of the Decision (Penalty) and Reasons is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Decision (Penalty) and Reasons, the Respondent carried on business in the Brampton, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

