MFour Appoints Aaron Wepler as Chief Technology Officer

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MFour Mobile Research today announced the appointment of Aaron Wepler as its new Chief Technology Officer, effective June 8th, 2020.

As CTO, Wepler will focus on developing and executing MFour's product strategy, while delivering even more value to MFour clients, by creating SaaS-based advanced analytics. He credits his time at Pivotal (now a part of VMWare) with his love for the technical world.

"I caught a glimpse into the challenges facing some of the largest companies in the world while I was at Pivotal," said Aaron Wepler, CTO at MFour. "I realized then that digital disruption and location-based insights are where I want to be."

Serving as the Senior Director of Software Engineering & Technology since 2017 at Corelogic, Aaron led a cross-departmental team of 70 to deliver a cloud-agnostic, enterprise data and analytics platform.

"Location and digital data, combined with consumer insights, is something market research desperately needs. Aaron is just the right tech leader to help us deliver products that combine surveys with data," said Chris St. Hilaire, CEO at MFour.

"Our customers demand the best data," says Jeff Harrelson, COO at MFour. "As they should. They want to speak to buyers online, in-store, and on apps. We can do that for them, and Aaron's rich background adds even more to our ability to be a one-stop research platform."

Aaron and his wife live in Southern California; they have two children. In his free time, Aaron loves to spend time with his family, ride motorcycles, and he plays a mean game of golf.

SOURCE MFour