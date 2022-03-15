MGE Energy Issues March 2022 'Interim Report'

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," the Company's goal of reducing carbon emissions at least 80 percent by 2030 as it works toward net-zero carbon electricity by mid-century. The newsletter also includes the following topics:

- 2021 earnings

- Steady dividend growth

- Annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

- Virtual annual meeting on May 17

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.4 billion, and its 2021 revenues were approximately $607 million.

