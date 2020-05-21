+++ Bitcoin - Zeit zu kaufen? +++-w-
21.05.2020 20:14:00

MGE Energy Notification of Material News

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) will announce today:

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

MGE Energy's Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held on May 19, 2020. The results of voting on each of the matters submitted to a vote of security holders during the annual meeting were as follows:

1. Election of three Class I Directors with terms of office expiring at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders.

 

 

 

For Votes

 

Withhold Votes

 

Broker Non-Votes

 

 

James G. Berbee

 

22,579,071

 

546,454

 

5,312,507

 

 

Londa J. Dewey

 

22,665,438

 

460,087

 

5,312,507

 

 

Thomas R. Stolper

 

22,620,391

 

505,134

 

5,312,507

 

No votes were cast for any other nominee. The directors continuing in office are:

 

Class II Directors

 

Class III Directors

 

 

Term Expires 2021

 

Term Expires 2022

 

 

Marcia M. Anderson

 

Mark D. Bugher

 

 

Jeffrey M. Keebler

 

F. Curtis Hastings

 

 

Gary J. Wolter

 

James L. Possin

 

2. Approval of MGE Energy's 2021 long term incentive plan.

 

For Votes

 

Against Votes

 

Abstained

 

Broker Non-Votes

 

 

21,832,774

 

916,671

 

376,080

 

5,312,507

 

As described in the Proxy Statement, the votes "For" must exceed the votes cast "Against" at the meeting in order to approve the 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Abstentions and broker nonvotes do not have any effect. Below are the percentages of the votes cast either "For" or "Against" approval of MGE Energy's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

 

For

 

Against

 

 

96%

 

4%

 

3. Ratification of selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as MGE Energy's independent registered public accounting firm for the year 2020.

 

For Votes

 

Against Votes

 

Abstained

 

Broker Non-Votes

 

 

27,461,495

 

796,481

 

180,056

 

0

 

As described in the Proxy Statement, the votes "For" must exceed the votes cast "Against" at the meeting in order to ratify the selection of the auditors. Abstentions do not have any effect. Below are the percentages of the votes cast either "For" or "Against" ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for the fiscal year 2020.

 

For

 

Against

 

 

97%

 

3%

 

4. Advisory vote on executive compensation as disclosed in the annual meeting proxy statement.

 

For Votes

 

Against Votes

 

Abstained

 

Broker Non-Votes

 

 

20,477,980

 

1,987,925

 

659,620

 

5,312,507

 

As described in the Proxy Statement, the advisory vote on executive compensation is nonbinding, as provided by law. Below are the percentages of the votes cast either "For" or "Against" the advisory vote on executive compensation.

 

For

 

Against

 

 

91%

 

9%

 

5. Shareholder proposal relating to nominating an environmental expert to the MGE Energy Board of Directors

 

For Votes

 

Against Votes

 

Abstained

 

Broker Non-Votes

 

 

2,531,665

 

19,779,337

 

814,523

 

5,312,507

 

As described in the Proxy Statement, the nonbinding shareholder proposal must receive the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast in order to pass. Abstentions and broker nonvotes do not have any effect. Notwithstanding the shareholder vote on the shareholder proposal, the ultimate adoption of such proposal is at the discretion of our board. Below are the percentages of the votes cast either "For" or "Against" the shareholder proposal.

 

For

 

Against

 

 

11%

 

89%

 

 

