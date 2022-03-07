MGH Debuts Brand Refresh for Growing Franchise 16 Handles

BALTIMORE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH , a full-service marketing and communications agency for restaurant franchises and more, today debuted a creative rebrand for 16 Handles – New York City's first self-serve frozen yogurt shop with 30 locations across the East Coast. The agency worked with the popular soft-serve shop to redefine brand messaging and visual identity as 16 Handles looks to expand across North America, and the new branding is expected to launch across the 16 Handles system throughout the latter half of 2022.

To support the rebranding initiative, MGH conducted research and strategic planning to help elevate 16 Handles' image and position the company for future growth. The creative refresh includes a variety of elements for franchise locations that are modern and inclusive, including a new tagline, signage, menu boards, packaging and digital executions. The new visual elements will be rolling out to franchise locations in the coming months. To view the updates, click here .

"As an agency with vast franchise marketing experience, we are thrilled for the opportunity to help 16 Handles refresh their brand and position them for future success as they look to expand across the country," said MGH CEO Andy Malis. "We believe this strategic creative rebrand will help attract new customers and franchisees alike."

MGH is an integrated marketing and communications agency that specializes in restaurant marketing and more. Its current multi-location and franchise restaurant client base includes Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip, Which Wich, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, bb.q Chicken, Shari's Cafe & Pies, SoBol and Coco's Bakery.

About MGH

Based in Owings Mills, Md., MGH is an integrated marketing and communications agency offering advertising , public relations , media planning/buying , creative design and production , interactive (design, strategy, development and marketing), market research, direct response, relationship marketing and social media marketing to franchised restaurants and more. MGH was selected to the Ad Age 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work list.

MGH maintains a diverse client base spanning multiple industries. Some of the agency's current clients include STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip, Books-A-Million, Which Wich, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, Hendrick Automotive Group, Mannington, Smyth Jewelers, DTLR, Spring Education Group, Inc., Successories and Santa Monica Brew Works.

Visit http://www.mghus.com for more information on MGH and its services or connect with MGH via: Facebook at https://facebook.com/mghus ; Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mghmarketing ; Twitter at https://twitter.com/mghus ; or YouTube at https://youtube.com/mghtv .

