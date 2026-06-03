Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
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03.06.2026 02:25:07
MGK Owns Today's Winners. SLYG Is Betting on Tomorrow's.
The primary difference between State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:SLYG) and Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) is the size of the underlying companies they target.Investors often use these funds to isolate specific market tiers. While the State Street fund tracks small-cap companies with high growth characteristics, the Vanguard fund focuses on the largest mega-cap firms in the U.S. market. This difference in market capitalization results in distinct sector exposures, volatility profiles, and historical performance for each fund.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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