Tell Aktie

Tell für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.03.2026 23:37:15

MGK vs. QQQ: Here's How to Tell Which Popular Growth ETF Is Right for You

The Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) both track large-cap U.S. growth stocks, appealing to those seeking exposure to industry giants and the tech sector. This comparison examines their costs, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup to help investors decide which fund may better fit specific goals.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tell S.A.

mehr Nachrichten