Tell Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
|
02.03.2026 23:37:15
MGK vs. QQQ: Here's How to Tell Which Popular Growth ETF Is Right for You
The Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) both track large-cap U.S. growth stocks, appealing to those seeking exposure to industry giants and the tech sector. This comparison examines their costs, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup to help investors decide which fund may better fit specific goals.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!