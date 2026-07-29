MGM Resorts International Aktie
WKN: 880883 / ISIN: US5529531015
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29.07.2026 23:09:44
MGM Resorts International Q2 Income Climbs
(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $292.433 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $48.951 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.
Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $4.450 billion from $4.404 billion last year.
MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $292.433 Mln. vs. $48.951 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $4.450 Bln vs. $4.404 Bln last year.
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