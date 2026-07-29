MGM Resorts International Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $292.433 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $48.951 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $4.450 billion from $4.404 billion last year.

MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $292.433 Mln. vs. $48.951 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $4.450 Bln vs. $4.404 Bln last year.